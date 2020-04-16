IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market 2020: Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The IoT is a key driver of digital transformation for years to come. IoT spending will grow at double-digit numbers until at least 2020. This report studies the IoT spending for Manufacturing.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Spending in Manufacturing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Spending in Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Connected Devices

Platforms

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Field

Consumer Electronics

Equipment Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Siemens

Bosch

Huawei

Hitachin

Intel

Qualcomm

Thingworx

GE

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IoT Spending in Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Spending in Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Spending in Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Spending in Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

