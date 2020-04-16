IV Equipment‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Sales, Revenue, Segments, Vital Policies, Future Strategies and Prediction Research 2026

IV Equipment‎ Market Global Research Report 2020 provides comprehensive understandings of IV Equipment‎ Market based on historical study and evaluates future projections for the period 2020-2026. Further, the report covers current market share, growth, trends and forecast with respect to market segments at country and regional level. The report also analyses the top companies in the IV Equipment‎ industry.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Braun Melsungen AG.

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Bard, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Moog Inc.

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers fluids directly into a vein. The intravenous route of administration can be used both for injections, using a syringe at higher pressures; as well as for infusions, typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity. Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications and fluid replacement throughout the body, because they are introduced directly into the circulation. Intravenous therapy may be used for fluid volume replacement, to correct electrolyte imbalances, to deliver medications, and for blood transfusions.

The Global IV Equipment Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population and growing number of surgical procedures performed are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, patient safety risks and medication errors associated with infusion pumps leading to product recalls might restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

The global IV equipment market is primarily segmented based on different product type, material type, end users and region. On the basis product type, market is segmented into iv equipment and administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors and other product type. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers and other end users. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report IV Equipment‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future Predictions based on progressive and likely areas

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

IV Equipment

Administration Sets

Infusion Pumps

Securement Devices

Stopcocks & Check Valves

Drip Chambers

Needleless Connectors

Other Product Type

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global IV Equipment Market Overview Global IV Equipment Market by Application Global IV Equipment Market by Region North America IV Equipment Market Europe IV Equipment Market Asia Pacific IV Equipment Market South America IV Equipment Market Middle East & Africa IV Equipment Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles IV Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

Continued…

