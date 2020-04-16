Kitchen Sinks Market Share with Comprehensive Analysis and Major Players: Ruvati USA, Kohler Co., Frigidaire, American Bath Group, Acrysil Ltd.



Kitchen Sinks Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Kitchen Sinks Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 ].

Kitchen sinks market is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2027 witnessing market expansion at 3.95% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Kitchen sinks are household products designed to be fixed at a certain location and designed for the washing, cleansing of utensils, food ingredients and hands. These sinks are produced from a number of different elements with materials for its production ranging from steel, granite, composite materials, glass and various others.

The study considers the Kitchen Sinks Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Kitchen Sinks Market are:

Ruvati USA, Kohler Co., Frigidaire, American Bath Group, Acrysil Ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Duravit AG, Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Moen Incorporated, BLANCO GmbH + Co KG, Elkay Manufacturing, Teka Industrial, S.A., Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd., Zhuhai primy kitchen Co., Ltd., Bonke Kitchen & Sanitary Industrial Co., Ltd., Schock GmbH, Teka Group, Alveus d.o.o., Oliveri Solutions, Hansgrohe

By Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Composite, Fireclay, Granite, Others),



By Number of Bowls (Single Bowl, Double Bowl, Multi Bowl),



By Installation (Self-Rimming/Drop-In, Undermount, Top Mount, Apron Front, Free Standing, Flush Mount),



By End Use (Residential, Commercial)



Based on regions, the Kitchen Sinks Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Surge in the disposable income of individuals worldwide have resulted in increased demands for modernized household products, this trend is expected to drive the kitchen sinks market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising volume of hotels, restaurants and other commercial outlets being established worldwide resulting in increased consumption rate for kitchen sinks.

