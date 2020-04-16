Middle East and Africa Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market 202:Quantitative Analysis By BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC
Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process. The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe. The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.
Competitive Analysis:
Some of the major players operating in this market are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global
Growing demand of specialty oilfield chemicals for the extraction process of oilfields is leading to the growth of Middle East and Africa specialty oilfield chemicals market.
Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market
Middle East and Africa specialty oilfield chemicals market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others
Business Expansion:
- In June 2019, The Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC — a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Houston-based Phillips 66 — is partnering on pursue the development, operation and construction of a petrochemicals complex in Qatar. The main aim for this expansion is to expand their product portfolio as well as to meet the growing global demand for petrochemical products that enrich lives around the world.
- In June 2019, Thermax Global will be expanding its environment business in India, Middle East, China, South East Asia, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe to increase its sales and market share globally. The main aim for this expansion is to expand company product portfolio and to meet the need of their customers.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
