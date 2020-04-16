Mobile Phone Insurance Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By BLACKBERRY LIMITED, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, ASSURANT,ASURION, LLC,PIER INSURANCE MANAGED SERVICES

An Excellent and precise Mobile Phone Insurance Market research report serves as a backbone for your business when it comes to thrive in the competition. This market report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the parental market. It offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. Strategic planning helps businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will prefer to buy. Moreover, this market report also provides a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account other major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Some of The Leading Players of Mobile Phone Insurance Market: BLACKBERRY LIMITED, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, ASSURANT,ASURION, LLC,PIER INSURANCE MANAGED SERVICES, VODAFONE GROUP PLC, BRIGHTSTAR CORP,AT&T INC. THREE IRELAND (HUTCHISON) LIMITED, TRV

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario. The mobile phone insurance market consists of some well-established players across the globe as well as small firms offering single coverage type as well. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers, and others. These market participants enhance their schemes as per the requirements of the customers. In addition, the smartphones market is significantly growing in respect to new phones as well as refurbished phones across geographies.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Insights

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

The world is becoming increasingly interconnected both socially and economically. Technological adoption trend has become a defining factor among the global population. To that end, the world has witnessed a remarkable rise in smartphone adoption over the past few years. With the increase in smartphones, the mobile industry is experiencing a substantial growth of mobile phones insurance policies offered by various smartphone manufacturers, network operators, insurance companies as well as retailers across the globe. The insurance companies help the smartphone owners by offering theft or lost insurance, accidental coverage and among others. Thus, increasing smartphone users across geographies is heavily driving the market for mobile phone insurance in the current times and the trend is anticipated to increase in the future.

Easing the Claiming Procedure

The terms and conditions of the insurance market are many times very critical which pushes the customers to fail to recall the claiming procedures altogether. Some of the sellers offer a defined coverage plan with a fixed premium amount regardless of the smartphone type. On the contrary, other sellers have different premium/amounts to be paid for different coverage needed by the customers. At times, the coverage and the premium/amount differs according to the device, i.e. iOS or Android-based phones. The simplification of the claiming procedure through clear terms and conditions is anticipated to increase the adoption of mobile insurance plans among the customers in the developed countries as well as in the developing economies in the years to come.

Overview of the Study:

