MOOCs Market 2020-2025 | Major Players- Coursera, edX, FutureLearn, iversity, MiradaX, Udemy, Udacity, XuetangX and Demand Forecast Report

MOOCs Market studies the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

This report studies the MOOCs market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MOOCs market by product type and applications/end industries.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

The global MOOCs market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MOOCs.

MOOCs Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Coursera

• edX

• FutureLearn

• iversity

• MiradaX

• Udemy

• Udacity

• XuetangX

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• xMOOCs

• cMOOCs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Technology subjects

• Business and management subjects

• Arts and humanities subjects

• Science subjects

• Other subjects

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global MOOCs Market.

Chapter 1: Describe MOOCs Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of MOOCs, with sales, revenue, and price of MOOCs, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of MOOCs, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven MOOCs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe MOOCs sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

