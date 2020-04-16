MULTI ROTOR DRONES MARKET PROJECTED TO REGISTER CAGR TO 2027 | AIBOTIX GMBH, 3D ROBOTICS INC., COPTERCAM PTY. LTD.

The Multi Rotor Drones Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Multi Rotor Drones market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A multi rotor drone or a rotorcraft are unmanned aerial systems with more than two motors. These rotors have fixed pitch blades and the control of vehicle motion is achieved by varying the relative speed of each rotor to change the thrust and torque produced by each rotor. Increasing use of UAVs in the military and law enforcement applications is one of the major driver for the growth of the multi rotor drones market.

Top Key Players:- Aerovironment Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Dji, Aibotix GmbH, 3D Robotics Inc., Coptercam Pty. Ltd., Draganfly Drones, Microdrones GmbH, Aeryon Labs Inc., and Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Benefits from the multi rotor drones such as flexibility in operation, low cost of ownership and low maintenance cost, and high precision in action are also driving the growth in the market. However, declining defense budgets, and lack of skilled operators can act as restraining factors in the market. Increasing demand of drones from the business and commercial sectors could bring new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Multi Rotor Drones industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The “Global Multi Rotor Drones Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the multi rotor drones industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global multi rotor drones market with detailed market segmentation by payload, application and geography. The global multi rotor drones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Multi Rotor Drones market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Multi Rotor Drones market in these regions

