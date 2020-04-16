Music Publishing Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group & More)

The Global Music Publishing Market size was 4330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Music Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Music Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Music Publishing market, Music publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

The music publishing business is also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share. There are many mid-sized and smaller players in the industry that represent the balance of the market, including many individual songwriters who publish their own works.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

The key players covered in this study

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Music Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Music Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Music Publishing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

