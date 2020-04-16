Natural Flavor Carrier Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2019-2025

The study on the Natural Flavor Carrier Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Natural Flavor Carrier Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

prominent players are engaged in the expansion of their global footprints, especially in the high potential markets of developing countries. Small and mid-size players in the natural flavor carrier market are engaged in introducing a combination of novel and economic alternatives. Key brands are also engaged in introducing features such as affordability in addition to their natural origin to ensure market sustainability amid intense competition.

In November 2018, Firmenich completed the acquisition of Senomyx Inc. While the former is a leading provider of fragrance and flavor, the latter is a global leader in flavor innovation. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Firmenich’s taste and nutrition capabilities as well as the company’s excellence in generating healthy and novel tasting food, beverage and oral care experiences for its consumers.

In July 2018, Sensient Technologies, a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances acquired Mazza Innovation Ltd., a Delta-based provider of clean and healthy plant extracts. Mazza Innovation is expected to use the global consumer base of Sensient for increasing the exposure of Mazza's environmentally friendly extraction technology.

In May 2018, Ingredion Inc., a global provider of food ingredients launched nature-based N-ZORBIT™ 2144 plating agent. ZORBIT TM is a carrier with a high capacity which enables food processors to change a wide variety of water-and oil-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients at an affordable price point.

is a carrier with a high capacity which enables food processors to change a wide variety of water-and oil-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients at an affordable price point. In January 2018, Nexira, a global provider of natural and organic ingredients announced a strategic partnership with Omega Pharma NV which is Europe’s one of the largest speciality pharmaceutical companies. The partnership is aimed at expanding Nexira’s business in Europe.

Other key players in the natural flavor carrier market include as DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Corbion NV, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill Inc., Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA, Kent Corporation (Grain Processing Corporation), Firmenich SA, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Oleon and Nexira.

Fact.MR’s study offers incisive insights into the natural flavor carrier market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Natural Flavor Carrier Sales Surge as Value Addition Gains Pervasive Emphasis among Food Processors

Importance of value addition has taken an important place in the food processing industry wherein ingredients that add taste or nutritional factor are being highly sought after. Also, emerging markets are witnessing an increased demand for processed and packaged foods on the back of urbanization, expansion of middle-class and rising living standards, thereby causing a prominent dietary shift toward value-added products. As higher-value-added foods require specialized processing machinery as well as ingredients, demand for specialty flavor ingredients such as natural flavor carriers is likely to grow steadily in the coming years.

Natural Flavor Carrier Developments Favoring Food Manufacturers in Maintaining Profitable Price Point

While the demand for processed food is increasing significantly, the manufacturers are witnessing pressing challenges of delivering distinct taste with the incorporation of natural ingredients and introduce affordable food products. Flavoring ingredients account for a significant portion of the overall product cost – that manufacturers usually avoid the additional expenditure of flavor carriers during the food processing. Well aware of the food processors’ tendencies, ingredient manufacturers are providing effective carriers that deliver enhanced functionality at lower concentrations, thereby maintaining the properties of flavor ingredients and establishing a good price point of the final product. In a bid to stay cost-competitive in the market, demand for flavor enhancers including natural flavor carriers is set to remain steady in the future.

‘Clean Label’ Trend Augurs Well for Natural Flavor Carriers Sales

The clean label trend has introduced a clear distinction in the food industry wherein manufacturers are forced to focus on their list of food ingredients added. With consumer sentiments growing stronger toward purchasing uncomplicated materials with the clean label, natural food ingredients manufacturers are set to witness profitability. Also, synthetic carriers and other flavor enhancers have faced scrutiny in the food market. While synthetic food ingredients continue to face criticism in terms of health impacts and lower efficacy, natural food ingredients are winning the market competition. This scenario of increased preference for natural ingredients is alluding at industry profitability for natural flavor carrier manufacturers.

Regulatory Legislation in Flavoring Substances to Remain a Key Growth Impediment

While the food ingredients are covered in stringent regulatory standards of different national authorities, organic and natural products altogether face discrimination in terms of distinct categorization as well as legislation. In addition, a lengthy period of authorization presents challenges to faster market entry. Prominent bodies involved in the approval process of flavoring ingredients are the Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA). As processing technologies continue to evolve, flavor ingredients that are categorized under natural label are facing complex definition issues across different countries. As the complexity continues, the changing regulatory landscape will impede the pace of natural labelling, thereby impacting the growth of natural flavor carrier market.

Natural Flavor Carrier Market – Definition

Flavor carriers are ingredients that carry the flavoring agents or are mixed as a liquid with flavors used to impart flavors to various food products and beverages. Flavor carriers that are naturally derived from plants, animals or minerals and do not undergo a synthetic process are called natural flavor carriers. Functions of natural flavor carriers include protection of flavors, controlled release of flavors, manufacturing safety and convenience.

Natural Flavor Carrier Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a report titled, “Natural Flavor Carrier Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028”. The report covers all the vital market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the natural flavor carrier market. The natural flavor carrier market report offers information such as market drivers, challenges, trends and opportunities. In addition, analysis such as associated industry analysis and pricing analysis provides a comprehensive outlook of the natural flavor carrier market.

Natural Flavor Carrier Market – Structure

The natural flavor carrier market report includes a thorough analysis of the demand and supply scenario of all the vital natural flavor carrier market facets. The natural flavor carrier market is segmented based on carrier type, technology, source and form.

The report also covers analysis of the natural flavor carrier market in a total of 10 key regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, China, India and Brazil.

