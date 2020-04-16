Near Field Communication (NFC) Market To Expand At A Robust 40.4% Cagr Of 2020 | Infineon Technologies, Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Near field communication (NFC) is a set of wireless technologies that use magnetic field to facilitate communication between devices when they are kept within a radius of 10 cm from each other. The world near field communication market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period (2015-2020), to reach $24.0 billion by 2020. The world near field communication market has exhibited moderate growth during the past few years; however, it is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of smartphones for convenient & secure online transactions and growing popularity of contactless payments are some key factors driving the global NFC technology market. Smartphone is the most common NFC enabled device available in the market. These smartphones allow users to interact with other devices such as in-car infotainment system, PCs and laptops to access information & others.

Some of the key players of Near Field Communication (NFC) Market:

Infineon Technologies, Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Inside Secure (now acquired by Intel) among others.

The world near field communication (NFC) market is segmented on the basis of product type, devices, application and geography. Based on the products available, the market is segmented into auxiliary and non-auxiliary products. NFC tags, NFC chips, and NFC readers are key types of non-auxiliary products, whereas NFC enabled sim and others (NFC covers and cards) are the key auxiliary products discussed in the report.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Near Field Communication (NFC) market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

