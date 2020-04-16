Neuroendovascular Coil Industry Share 2020-Global Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Neuroendovascular Coil‎ Market 2020 Global Industry research report provides the details on the basis of industry size, share, trends, growth, drivers, applications, manufacturers and geographical regions. The report concentrates on Neuroendovascular Coil‎ Market consumption ratio, production.

Neuroendovascular coiling is performed to prevent the blood flow in an aneurysm. An aneurysm is the excessive enlargement of blood vessels lead to a weakness of the blood vessel wall. This helps by sealing the aneurysm, promoting blood clotting around the coils and reducing pressure on its outer wall. The endovascular coiling treatment is usually performed under general anesthesia by a neurosurgeon or an interventional neuroradiologist using fluoroscopic imaging guidance. The coil is left behind and placed permanently in the aneurysm. Coiling is performed for both the ruptured aneurysms and unruptured aneurysms. Neuroendovascular coils are used as an alternative effective treatment to surgical clipping in an aneurysm. This neuroendovascular coiling helps in the prevention of subarachnoid hemorrhage, which leads to stroke, severe complications and even death.

The Global Neuroendovascular Coiling Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. High incidence of brain aneurysms, technological advancement, increase in the number of stroke patients and awareness about health in developing countries are the major drivers for the market. However, risk of complication in neurovascular procedures, stiff competition among existing neuroendovascular coil manufacturers may become barrier to the market growth in the forecast period.

The global neuroendovascular coiling market is primarily segmented based on different type, application, end users and region. On the basis type, market is segmented into bare metal coil, hydrogel coated coils. On the basis application, market is segmented into aneurysm-embolization, malformation-embolization, ischemic stroke-revascularization, and stenosis-revascularization. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Bare Metal Coil

Hydrogel Coated Coils

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Aneurysm-Embolization

Malformation-Embolization

Ischemic stroke-Revascularization

Stenosis-Revascularization

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Other End Users

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Overview Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market by Application Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market by Region North America Neuroendovascular Coil Market Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Market Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Market South America Neuroendovascular Coil Market Middle East & Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Neuroendovascular Coil Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

