Niobium Powder‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ Market 2020 Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight to 2026

key player profiled in the report includes:

EdgeTech Industries, LLC

ACI Alloys

Mokawa Inc.

Starck GmbH

Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Inc.

American Elements.

ATI

ESPICorp Inc.

Alfa Aesar

Global Metal Powders

…

Niobium is a silver colored metal which is generally found in conjunction with tantalum, the two elements being separated by fractional crystallization of their respective fluoro-complexes. It has an abundance of 20 ppm in the earth\’s crust. As a pure metal, is very reactive and forms an extremely stable oxide when exposed to air which enhances its corrosion resistance. Niobium will react with a variety of non-metals at elevated temperatures. Niobium have high melting point and therefore, used in high temperature engineering products. It is also used as an alloying agent for certain steels where it greatly improves the strength of the resulting material. Niobium also finds applications in atomic reactors due to its corrosion resistance and, when combined with either tin or zirconium, it has a high degree of superconductivity.

The global niobium powder market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Increasing demand of niobium powder in superconducting materials is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of niobium powder during the forecast period. On contrary, toxic nature of niobium powder can restrain the market.

The global niobium powder market is segmented on the basis of application into steel production, niobium-based alloys, superconducting magnets, atomic reactors, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Steel Production

Superalloys

Niobium-Based Alloys

Superconducting Magnets

Atomic Reactors

Others

