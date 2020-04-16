Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 with Key Players – SIEMENS, AZURE HEALTHCARE, INTERCALL SYSTEMS, SCHRACK SECONET AG

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Nurse Call Systems Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due technological advancement. The advancement in the technology has led to upgrade the nurse call systems from the basic models that use to notify with red light alerts and few coded button and bells. The advancements has led to use mobile and real-time technology that has improved the communication gaps and has resulted efficient tracking of the patients. The advancement has enabled in streamlining, customizing communication among the patients, nursing staff and caregivers to enhance patient satisfaction and improve quality of care. For instance, with so many variable processes taking place throughout the hospital, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) identifies the location of clinical staff members throughout the facility and integrates with your nurse call system to improve workflow, patient response times, automate records, and keep staff safe.

Nurse Call Systems Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

ASCOM HOLDING AG

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

SIEMENS

AZURE HEALTHCARE

INTERCALL SYSTEMS

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY HEALTHCARE

CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS

HILL-ROM SERVICES INC

RAULAND

REQUEST a SAMPLE @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012792783/sample

The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

North America nurse call systems market, based on the technology was segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. Wired system segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018, contributing a market share of 74.70% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Technology, the product can be split into

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Market segment by Application, Nurse Call Systems can be split into

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

and Others

Brief Overview of “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” Report with Table of Content @ https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/europe-nurse-call-systems-market

Major points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

PART 2. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS

PART 3. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 4. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

PART 5. EUROPE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – EUROPE ANALYSIS

PART 6. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT

PART 7. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY

PART 8. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

PART 9. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END USER

PART 10. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027

PART 11. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

PART 12. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET- KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 ASCOM HOLDING AG

12.2 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

12.3 SIEMENS

12.4 AZURE HEALTHCARE

12.5 INTERCALL SYSTEMS

12.6 SCHRACK SECONET AG

12.7 STANLEY HEALTHCARE

12.8 CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS

12.9 HILL-ROM SERVICES INC

12.10 RAULAND

PART 13. APPENDIX

Place a DIRECT Purchase order for complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012792783/buy/3000

Else place an INQUIRE before Purchase “Global Nurse Call SystemsMarket” @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012792783/discount

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: ReportsWeb

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Us

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop for market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries.