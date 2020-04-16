Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 with Key Players – SIEMENS, AZURE HEALTHCARE, INTERCALL SYSTEMS, SCHRACK SECONET AG
ReportsWeb.com added “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Nurse Call Systems Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.
Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.
The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due technological advancement. The advancement in the technology has led to upgrade the nurse call systems from the basic models that use to notify with red light alerts and few coded button and bells. The advancements has led to use mobile and real-time technology that has improved the communication gaps and has resulted efficient tracking of the patients. The advancement has enabled in streamlining, customizing communication among the patients, nursing staff and caregivers to enhance patient satisfaction and improve quality of care. For instance, with so many variable processes taking place throughout the hospital, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) identifies the location of clinical staff members throughout the facility and integrates with your nurse call system to improve workflow, patient response times, automate records, and keep staff safe.
Nurse Call Systems Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like
ASCOM HOLDING AG
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
SIEMENS
AZURE HEALTHCARE
INTERCALL SYSTEMS
SCHRACK SECONET AG
STANLEY HEALTHCARE
CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS
HILL-ROM SERVICES INC
RAULAND
REQUEST a SAMPLE @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012792783/sample
The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.
North America nurse call systems market, based on the technology was segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. Wired system segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018, contributing a market share of 74.70% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Technology, the product can be split into
Wired Systems
Wireless Systems
Market segment by Application, Nurse Call Systems can be split into
Emergency Medical Alarms
Wanderer Control
Workflow Support
and Others
Brief Overview of “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” Report with Table of Content @ https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/europe-nurse-call-systems-market
Major points from Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 1. INTRODUCTION
PART 2. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS
PART 3. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 4. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
PART 5. EUROPE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – EUROPE ANALYSIS
PART 6. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT
PART 7. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
PART 8. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
PART 9. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END USER
PART 10. EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027
PART 11. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET – INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
PART 12. NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET- KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 ASCOM HOLDING AG
12.2 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
12.3 SIEMENS
12.4 AZURE HEALTHCARE
12.5 INTERCALL SYSTEMS
12.6 SCHRACK SECONET AG
12.7 STANLEY HEALTHCARE
12.8 CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS
12.9 HILL-ROM SERVICES INC
12.10 RAULAND
PART 13. APPENDIX
Place a DIRECT Purchase order for complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012792783/buy/3000
Else place an INQUIRE before Purchase “Global Nurse Call SystemsMarket” @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012792783/discount
(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Organization: ReportsWeb
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About Us
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop for market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries.
- Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027 with Key Players BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., DowDuPont, Isagro - April 16, 2020
- Choline Chloride Market is expected to grow US$ 242.6 Million at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2027 ALGRY , S.L, BASF SE, Balaji Amines, Balchem - April 16, 2020
- Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 6,012.0 Mn by 2027 with Key Players Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives - April 16, 2020