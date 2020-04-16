NUTRIGENOMICS MARKET TRENDS, TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION AND OUTLOOK TO 2027 | DSM, BASF, DANONE, GENESMART, UNILEVER, GENOVA, NUTRIGENOMIX, METAGENICS, CELL-LOGIC

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 16,2020 – Nutrigenomics is the study of effects of nutrients on the expression of an individual’s genetic makeup. The nutritional factors protect the genome from damage. Nutrigenomics helps in exploring the effect of bioactive dietary elements and nutrients on the gene expression and the inherent risk of a disease to an individual. Nutrigenomics also have the potential to impact the distinct parts of a food chain such as genetic alteration of crops and animal feed.

The nutrigenomics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing importance of nutritious food among the preventive measures for obesity and related ailments, rising advancement in the field of proteomics, computational biology, metabolomics, genomics, and bioinformatics. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the emerging nations and rising trend of personalized diet in athletes.

The global nutrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the nutrigenomics market is segmented as reagents & kits and services. On the basis of the application, the nutrigenomics market is segmented as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer research, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nutrigenomics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nutrigenomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting nutrigenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nutrigenomics market in these regions.



The report also includes the profiles of key nutrigenomics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the nutrigenomics market include, DSM, BASF SE, DANONE, GeneSmart, Unilever, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix Inc., Metagenics, Inc., Cell-Logic, and Amphion Innovations plc. among others.

