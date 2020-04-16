Oilfield Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025
This report studies the global Oilfield Service market, analyzes and researches the Oilfield Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Baker Hughes
Weatherford
Halliburton
Superior Energy Services
Expro International Group
National Oilwell Varco
Schlumberger
Key Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services
Nabors Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Coiled Tubing
Wireline
OCTG(Oil Country Tubular Goods)
Completion Equipment & Services
Well Intervention
Drilling & Completion Fluids
Pressure Pumping
Drilling Waste Management
Market segment by Application, Oilfield Service can be split into
Onshore
Shallow Water
Deep Water
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Oilfield Service
1.1 Oilfield Service Market Overview
1.1.1 Oilfield Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Oilfield Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Oilfield Service Market by Type
1.3.1 Coiled Tubing
1.3.2 Wireline
1.3.3 OCTG(Oil Country Tubular Goods)
1.3.4 Completion Equipment & Services
1.3.5 Well Intervention
1.3.6 Drilling & Completion Fluids
1.3.7 Pressure Pumping
1.3.8 Drilling Waste Management
1.4 Oilfield Service Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Onshore
1.4.2 Shallow Water
1.4.3 Deep Water
Chapter Two: Global Oilfield Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Oilfield Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Baker Hughes
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Weatherford
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Oilfield Service Revenue (Milli
