Paints and Coatings Industry 2020 Market Technology, Top Key Players and 2025 Demand Forecast Report

The Global Paints and Coatings Market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by increase in end use industry across the globe.

Growing population and their increasing demand for automobiles is fuelling the paints and coating market. Paints and coatings used in machinery and equipment industry due to its excellent corrosion resistance property is further boosting the demand globally. Increasing disposable income and spending capacity of middle class population is propelling the global paints and coats market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, research in enhancing the properties of raw materials required for Paints and Coatings is expected to continue the growth of Global Paints and Coatings market.

The water based accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. The high usage of these formulations is due to the solvent-like properties of water with no harmful effects as that of synthetic based solvents.

Some of the key players operating in this market BASF SE, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating System, Valspar Corporation, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings and Jotun Group, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Formulation, Material, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Formulation & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Paints and Coatings manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

