Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Worth Observing Growth: 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, others

The Latest survey report on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING market.

Global pharmaceutical packaging market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, SCHOTT AG., Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., International Paper, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Mondi, Lonza, Robert Bosch GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Boston Scientific Corporation among others.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches & Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Others),

Raw Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others),

Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging),

Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines), Purchase Organization (Manufacturer, Packaging Companies, Government Agencies),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

With the surge in R&D in the healthcare sector the rising trends in the drug delivery, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increased. Pharmaceutical packaging is a packaging process used in the pharmaceutical sector for packing of bottles, containers made of glass, etc. It contains important information’s such as labels and cautionary notes. Pharmaceutical packaging improves medication adherence as well as upholds the highest medical standards needed. It also enables the long shelf life of the drugs.

Market Drivers

The pharmaceutical industry is surging in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth

There has been a surge in the demand for blister packaging and drug delivery devices which is fueling the market growth

The pharmaceutical packaging market has gone under various technological advancements which has driven the market growth

The adoption of new regulatory standards is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of access in the emerging market is hindering the market growth

The rising of packaging cost is hampering the market growth

The fluctuations in the raw material prices is restraining the market growth

The stringent regulations for recycling and material waste is hampering the market growth

