Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Internet of Things (IoT) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2028

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Internet of Things (IoT) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Internet of Things (IoT) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Internet of Things (IoT) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Taxonomy

Components

IoT Platform

IoT Data Transport

IoT Security

IoT Analytics

IoT Sensor

Application

Smart Grid

M2M Communication

Home and Building Automation

Wearable Computing Devices

V2V Communication

Others

Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The executive summary is closely related to the introduction section of the IoT market report and comprises a brief assessment of the prospects of the IoT market. Vital metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth rate, and absolute dollar opportunity give the reader all the necessary insights into the IoT market. Our analyst team has made certain recommendations on the IoT market that report readers would be advised to refer to. The Wheel of Fortune, an attractive, easy-to-understand graphical representation of the IoT market concludes this part of the IoT market report.

Each market player encompassed in the Internet of Things (IoT) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

