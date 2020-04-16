Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2026

An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the Reishi Mushroom Extract market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.

key players. Furthermore, attributed to its health benefits, the product has witnessed increased traction, particularly in developed markets. All these factors have stimulated the growth of global reishi mushroom extract market.

Reishi Mushroom Extract market segmentation

On the basis of nature of product reishi mushroom extract is segmented as organic reishi mushroom extract and conventional reishi mushroom extract. The organic reishi mushroom extract is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently act as a driving factor for the reishi mushroom extract growth. Reishi mushroom extract is segmented on the basis of form which includes liquid extract and powder extract. Powder extract segment is expected to build a steady increase in market demand attributed to its diversity in use. Reishi mushroom extract is also segmented on the basis of end use application which includes dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

Reishi mushroom extract based medicinal products resists the tumor growth and fights cancer according to some scientific studies. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality and in 2015, 8.8 million deaths was caused by cancer. Furthermore, reishi mushroom promotes liver function, relives stress, enhance the immunity, and promote heart health and hormonal balance. All these factors are expected to drive the market of reishi mushroom extract globally during the forecast period. However the main restraints for the reishi mushroom extract is its associated side effects and low market penetration in the developing market. Associated side effects such as itchy throat, bloody stools, nosebleeds, liver toxicity and diarrhea may restrain market growth in the near future.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Regional Outlook:

APEJ is expected to represent major market value share over the forecast period followed by Japan, owing high consumer demand as it is used traditionally from ancient times, in herbal medicines and favorable geographical condition for farming as it is indigenous to these regions. In APEJ, China is expected to represent major market value share in the near future. North America and Europe are expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in health awareness and increasing trend of herbal products. Middle East and Africa is expected to represent favorable growth over the forecast period.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in Reishi mushroom extract market includes Bio-Botanica Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc., Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd., Xi'an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd, Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Bristol Botanicals Limited and among others.

