PPE Market (Personal Protection Equipment) Demand and Forecast Analysis 2024: Leading Players are Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Lakeland Industries Inc., EI DuPont De Nemours and Company and Ansell Limited

MarketReportsOnline.com publish a new report titled Global Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024) represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) market by the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)” provides an in depth analysis of the global PPE market including detailed description of impact of Covid-19, market size in terms of value and product type. The report further includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall PPE market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global PPE market is a highly fragmented and competitive space with a significant presence of big and small players. Honeywell International, the 3M Company, Lakeland Industries Inc., EI DuPont De Nemours and Company and Ansell Limited are the companies whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Company Coverage Analysis:

Honeywell International

The 3M Company

Lakeland Industries Inc.

EI DuPont De Nemours and Company

Ansell Limited

Regional Coverage

North America (the US)

Europe

Asia Pacific (India, Indonesia)

Personal protective equipment, which is more commonly known as “”PPE””, is equipment worn to reduce exposure to hazards that have the potential to cause serious workplace injuries/ illnesses. These injuries/ illnesses may result from contact with chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, mechanical, or other workplace hazards. Gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full body suits are some of the items under PPE.

The global PPE market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end users. On the basis of product type, the market is split into hand protection, respiratory protection, head, eye and face protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, hearing protection and fall protection. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into healthcare and pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, oil an gas etc.

The global PPE market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2020-2024) owing to spike in number of accidents in workplaces in various countries, tough protocols pertaining to safety and heightened awareness due to onsite training. Cropping up of gray markets in the PPE industry due to Covid-19 and physical limitations of PPE are some of the tough challenges faced by the market. Smart PPE and innovations in PPE textile design are some of the trends existing in the market.

