Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Key Players (IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, SAS Institute, Fair Isaac, NTT Data, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, etc..) and Future Forecast Report 2025

Predictive Analytics Market studies the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

This report studies the Predictive Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Predictive Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The financial organizations, through their credit scoring techniques, try to minimize frauds and risks. Predictive analytics introduces the forward-looking perspectives of businesses to its existing processes.

North America, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of major industry players, is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cost-effective predictive analytics software and services among SMEs.

The global Predictive Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Predictive Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Predictive Analytics Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAP

• Microsoft

• SAS Institute

• Fair Isaac

• NTT Data

• Tableau Software

• Tibco Software

• Rapidminer

• Angoss Software

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Services

• Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Retail and eCommerce

• Manufacturing

• Government and defense

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Energy and utilities

• Telecommunication and IT

• Transportation and logistics

• BFSI

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Predictive Analytics Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Predictive Analytics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Predictive Analytics, with sales, revenue, and price of Predictive Analytics, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Predictive Analytics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Predictive Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Predictive Analytics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

