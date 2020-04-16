RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING INDUSTRY 2020 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH, TRENDS, STRATEGY ANALYSIS, TOP MANUFACTURERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% by 2025. The market is growing by Increase in cross-industry hiring across companies.

Based on application, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017. This report provides an accurate analysis of the contribution of all the application segments to the growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market size.

The increasing adoption of cloud and web-based services and software solutions has helped in streamlining RPO, in turn, benefitting the growth of the market. This trend also presents tremendous opportunities for new players keen on entering the recruitment process outsourcing market. On the other hand, selectivity becomes a big challenge for service providers. It is often hard for them to comprehend the profile desired by the employer and be able to customize the process as per their standards.

On-site RPO chooses the recruitment team within the premise of the employer and provides end-to-end recruitment services.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Seven Step RPO, Randstad Holding Company, Argus Recruitment Solutions, Pinstripe, Inc., Accolo, Inc., Futurestep, Zyoin, Pontoon Solutions, The Rightthing, TalentFusion, Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group, Manpower Group Solutions, and Alexander Mann Solutions, among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market — Industry Outlook

4 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Services Outlook

5 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Application Outlook

6 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

