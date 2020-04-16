Remittances Market 2023: Global Trends, Share, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis Forecast Research Report

The latest market research report Published by MarketReportsOnline provides the Remittances Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023.

Remittance is referred as the money sent by immigrants to their families residing in their native countries. Remittance market plays a vital role in the economic growth and livelihoods of people across the world. Remittance inflows in developing countries make a notable share in their GDPs. Remittance market is completely dependent on the migrated population living across the world.

The global remittance market is booming at a lucrative CAGR over the years. Lower-middle income regions act as the major sources of remittance inflow whereas high income regions are usually the sources of remittance outflows. East Asia and Pacific acquired a lion’s share in global inflow of remittances. In terms of countries, India remained the largest remittance receiving country followed by China. The U.S. persisted as the largest source of remittance outflow.

Decreasing remittances costs and increasing number of international immigrants are the key drivers for market growth. Additionally, number of refugees increases every year seeking shelter and better livelihood in other countries. These immigrants and refugees send high amount of remittances to their families residing overseas.

In terms of competition, key players of the market include PayPal Holdings Inc., Western Union, Euronet, and MoneyGram international. These firms have huge volume of cross border transactions. But many international organizations are pressurizing the Banks and MTOs to reduce remittance fee, affecting their revenues. This is allowing new entrants to position against the existing players as new entrants can lower remittance fees as a tangible differentiator.

