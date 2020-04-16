Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Share, Trends, And Forecasts To 2020-2026 with Key Players: Avery Dennison, 3M, Intertape Polymer, NITTO DENKO

Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Overview:

The Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Sealing packaging tapes are adhesive tapes that are utilized to seal the cartons and corrugated boxes. These tapes generally compose of pressure-sensitive adhesive present on the backing material that has high level of shear strength capable of handling heavy loads. Global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.79 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry.Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Avery Dennison Corporation; 3M; Intertape Polymer Group; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Mactac Americas; Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Advance Tapes International; Cantech; Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.; Berry Global Inc.; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Stick Tapes Private Limited; Can-Do National Tape; Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies); UltraTape; U Pack; Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and RAJAPACK Ltd

By Material (Paper, PP, PVC, Others),



By Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others),



By Application (Carton Sealing, Strapping & Bundling)



Based on regions, the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of packaging products from the developing regions of the world due to a surge in e-commerce industry is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Widespread adoption and preference of these tapes due to the comfort of usage; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Longer duration of shelf-life and better adhesion strength are characteristics fostering growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increasing prices of the product due to a surge in pricing of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of strict compliances regarding the usage of adhesive-based tapes is expected to hamper growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Intertape Polymer Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of the remaining share of Powerband Industries, based in India for approximately USD 9.9 million. This acquisition will enable Intertape to service their consumers in the North American and European market for packaging tapes. This will also enable them to expand their geographical presence in the location as well as worldwide due to the low-cost manufacturing facilities acquired along with the company.

In February 2017, Shurtape Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired Syntac Coated Products, LLC. This acquisition will establish a combined organisation providing a variety of adhesive offerings and solutions to the several applicable end-users. It will also enable further innovations due to the expertise of both the companies in offering specialised tape solutions, expanding the production and commercialization capabilities to better serve the global consumers.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Sealing & Strapping Packaging TapesMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapesmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapesindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

