Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Manufacturers, Industry Trend, Types, Applications and Future Forecast Report 2025

Session Border Controller (SBC) Market report outlines the evolution of Session Border Controller (SBC) industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report focuses on the Session Border Controller (SBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Session Border Controllers are increasingly being packaged as part of a larger sale of unified communications (UC) and contact center solutions in conjunction with SIP trunking in recent years. Growth in the SBC market is being driven by businesses use of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services, interconnection between disparate systems and support of remote workers and cloud UC services. The global Session Border Controller industry has reached a production of approximately 46193 Units in 2015. The global Session Border Controller industry has reached the production value of approximately 575.92 million USD in 2015. Session Border Controller has historically had a stable growth profile driven primarily by growth in telecom and consumer electronics industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Session Border Controller industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. Most of manufacturer outsource the manufacturing of Session Border Controller product to the third part manufacturers or contract manufacturers and then sell the products indirectly through distribution partners.

The worldwide market for Session Border Controller (SBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2025, from 640 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

