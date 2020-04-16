Small Satellite Market In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast 2022| with top key players like Sierra Nevada Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Airbus Defense and Space

Small satellites are spacecraft with a mass less than 500 kg, and are used to conduct missions beyond low Earth orbit (LEO). They are miniaturized versions of heavy satellites with reduced mass and building complexities. Small satellites are categorized into minisatellites (mass of 100-500 kg), microsatellites (10-100 kg), and nanosatellites (1-10 kg).

Small satellites are used in various applications such as Earth observation, telecommunication, technology demonstration, and scientific research & experimentation. Their use has increased significantly in the commercial sector owing to rise in adoption by small & medium enterprises.

Some of the key players of Small Satellite Market:

Sierra Nevada Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Airbus Defense and Space,Northrop Grumman Corporation,Harris Corporation,Aerospace Corporation,Planet Labs Inc.,The Boeing Company,Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.,Thales Group

The global small satellite market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to the increase in demand of Earth observation services. High-resolution imaging services are used to monitor assets by various industries such as defense, energy, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and others.

Decreasing costs, reduced weight, and lesser complexities associated with small satellites along with supply of enhanced power and efficiency have supplemented the growth of the small satellite market. Technological advancements and increase in government investments in small satellites are expected to further drive the small satellite industry growth.

Several developments by players in the global small satellite market and governments worldwide have supplemented the growth of the market. NASA is in a process to establish a Small Spacecraft Virtual Institute at Ames Research Center by 2017 to promote technical knowledge related to small spacecraft technology fields. It will also promote relevant programs, guidance, and opportunities associated to smallsat missions

