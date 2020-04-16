Smart Shoes Market Is Projected To Grow Exponentially By 2026 | Under Armour, Boltt Sports Technologies, Xiaom, Nike etc

Smart Shoes Market Business Insights and Updates:

Global smart shoes market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 31.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Smart Shoes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026] . The new report on the worldwide Smart Shoes Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The reports provide Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified. Exclusive information offered in this report is collected by analysis and trade consultants.

Smart shoes are footwear equipped with various technological elements and connected to another device such as smartphone, or other smart devices. These footwear are equipped with special sensors which track and monitor the location data helping provide this data to connected smart devices which can be used for health, navigation and positional benefits.



The study considers the Smart Shoes Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Smart Shoes Market are:

Under Armour, Inc.; Boltt Sports Technologies; Xiaomi; Nike, Inc.; Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.; PUMA SE; Ducere; ReTiSense Inc; Digitsole; Saltedventure inc.; Lechal; Sole Power, LLC; no new folk studio Inc.; TRAQshoes; Zhor-Tech; Intellinium

Segmentation: Global Smart Shoes Market

By Type

Athletic Smart Running Shoes Smart Sports Shoes

Non-Athletic Smart Walking Shoes



By Functionality

Step Counting

Positioning

Navigation

Auto-Tightening

By End-User

Children (12-17 Years)

Young (18-32 Years)

Disabled Individuals

Adults (33-50 Years)

Old People (Above 50 Years)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Retail Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket



Based on regions, the Smart Shoes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the adoption of wearable products that are smart and technologically advanced; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Availability of smart shoes specially designed for the elder population and their needs also drives the market growth

Increasing demand for these products from the healthcare industry is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Focus on undertaking programs that enhance the performance of individuals through consistent monitoring is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Larger costs associated with these products restricts the market growth

Lack of product awareness and adoption rate from the various emerging regions that are still untapped also hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, PUMA SE announced the launch of self-lacing smart shoes aimed at competing with Nike’s own smart shoes. Puma’s shoes known as “Fi” will be connected with the app on the user’s smartphone and can be tightened or loosened upon swiping on the connected device

In January 2019, Nike, Inc. announced the launch of “Nike Adapt”, a platform designed for customizing the fit of their shoes by integrating a power-lacing system with an app, firmware and components in the Nike Adapt BB basketball shoe. Through the usage of this app, users can adjust or modify the levels of fit in their shoes and enhance the overall settings of shoe sensing based on their demands

Key Benefits for Smart Shoes Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Smart ShoesMarket trends and dynamics.

Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Mark tis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

