Smart Tag Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Smart Tag market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Tag industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Tag production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Tag market include _Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac (Linxens), SES (imagotag), Zebra, Fujitsu, Honeywell, TAG Company, Paragon ID, Century, Pricer, Alien Technology, Invengo Information Technology, Multi-Color Corporation, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Tag industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Tag manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Tag industry.

Global Smart Tag Market Segment By Type:

EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags

Global Smart Tag Market Segment By Application:

Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistic, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Tag industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Tag market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Tag industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Tag market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Tag market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Tag market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Tag Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Tag

1.2 Smart Tag Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Tag Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 EAS Labels

1.2.3 RFID Labels

1.2.4 Sensing Labels

1.2.5 Electronic Shelf Labels

1.2.6 NFC Tags

1.3 Smart Tag Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Tag Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Logistic

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Smart Tag Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Tag Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Tag Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Tag Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Tag Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Tag Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Tag Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Tag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Tag Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Tag Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Tag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Tag Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Tag Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Tag Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Tag Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Tag Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Tag Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Tag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Tag Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Tag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Tag Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Tag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Tag Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Tag Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Tag Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Tag Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Tag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Tag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Tag Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Tag Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Tag Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Tag Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Tag Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Tag Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Tag Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Tag Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Tag Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Tag Business

7.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

7.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Checkpoint Systems (CCL) Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Avery Dennison

7.2.1 Avery Dennison Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Avery Dennison Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sato Holdings Corporation

7.3.1 Sato Holdings Corporation Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sato Holdings Corporation Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tyco Sensormatic

7.4.1 Tyco Sensormatic Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tyco Sensormatic Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Smartrac (Linxens)

7.5.1 Smartrac (Linxens) Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Smartrac (Linxens) Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SES (imagotag)

7.6.1 SES (imagotag) Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SES (imagotag) Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zebra

7.7.1 Zebra Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zebra Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fujitsu

7.8.1 Fujitsu Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fujitsu Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Honeywell

7.9.1 Honeywell Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Honeywell Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TAG Company

7.10.1 TAG Company Smart Tag Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Tag Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TAG Company Smart Tag Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Paragon ID

7.12 Century

7.13 Pricer

7.14 Alien Technology

7.15 Invengo Information Technology

7.16 Multi-Color Corporation

7.17 Samsung

7.18 E Ink

7.19 Displaydata

8 Smart Tag Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Tag Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Tag

8.4 Smart Tag Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Smart Tag Distributors List

9.3 Smart Tag Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Smart Tag Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Tag Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Smart Tag Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Smart Tag Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Smart Tag Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Tag Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Smart Tag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Smart Tag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Smart Tag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Smart Tag Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Smart Tag Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Smart Tag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Smart Tag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Smart Tag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Smart Tag Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Smart Tag Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Smart Tag Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

