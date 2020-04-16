Spirit Glass Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027 with Key Players Allied Glass Containers, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer

The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027. Glass is the most preferred packaging material for packaging alcohol beverages such as spirit, wine, and beer. The capability of spirit glass bottles to preserve the aroma and flavor of the product makes them the most favorable option for packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry. The spirit glass packaging market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards premium and super premium packaging products and increasing production of spirit in European countries. Rising consumption of alcohol further bolsters the demand for spirit glass packaging market.

Key players profiled in the report Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Pont Packaging, St?lzle Glass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, and Vidrala among others.

The Europe spirit glass packaging market by the range of glass has been segmented into standard, premium, and super premium. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. The standard sprit glass is less expansive as compared to other types of glass products such as premium and super premium glass. However, standard glass packaging has the highest market share in the Europe spirit glass packaging market as it is the most common form of packaging and most companies prefer these products for packaging wine, beer, and spirit glass products.

On the basis of the color of glass, the Europe spirit glass packaging market is bifurcated into, bare glass and colored glass. The bare glass bottle is a white crystal bottle used for the packaging of spirit and other alcoholic beverages. It is used for the packaging of spirit due to its characteristics, such as excellent visibility and durability. Spirit, beer, and wine are packaged in colored glass containers. Glass is substantially inert, and hence lacks chemical reactions, which make it a perfect choice for alcoholic beverages. Currently, there is a higher demand for colored glass packaging for alcohol beverages as color can distinguish a glass container, and protects its contents from unwanted ultraviolet rays. Ultraviolet rays affect the taste of the spirit and beer. Thus, owing to its various advantages and features, many beers and spirit manufacturers prefer colored glass.

