Sustainable Packaging Market 2026 overview, sales, SWOT Analysis with Leading Vendors- BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air

Sustainable Packaging Market Overview:

The Sustainable Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Sustainable Packaging market size. These factors are seen responsible for the Sustainable Packaging Market’s CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, which will witness a rise in the estimated value of USD 168.3 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 268.2 billion by 2025.

Sustainable Packaging is a method of packaging involving bio-degradable materials that can be reused, or recycled after the consumption of the product that they are supposed to be protecting. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Sustainable Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Gerresheimer AG, BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown, DS Smith, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Reynolds, Genpak LLC., DuPont, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Uflex Ltd., ELOPAK, and Evergreen Packaging LLC

By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Others),

By Function (Active, Moulded Pulp, Alternate Fiber),

By Process (Recycled Content, Reusable, Degradable),

By Layer (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

By Packaging Type (Trays, Bags, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Films, Pouches & Sachets, Drums, IBC, Others),

By End-User (Food, Beverage, Automobile & Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Personal Care)



Based on regions, the Sustainable Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rise in non-bio-degradable plastic waste is one of the main reasons for the adoption of Sustainable Packaging methods

Backing of government and authorities producing bio-degradable packaging is one of the major factors regarding the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High set-up and initialisation costs for these packaging methods is one of the major reasons for the market growth to be halted

Municipal Solid Waste’s inefficiency related to recycling is also halting the production of Sustainable Packaging products

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Sustainable Packaging Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Sustainable Packaging.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Sustainable Packaging market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

