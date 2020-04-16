Telecommunication Services Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The telecommunication industry is witnessing a robust market growth on account of high demand for mobile services across the globe. Increasing competition among industry players is leading to increased pressures on telecom operators to increase profitability by introducing value added services. Besides, increasing penetration in the developing markets creates a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

The telecommunication services market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of communication technologies such as wireless and satellite along with increasing demand for data services. Increasing demand from small & medium enterprises is expected to be another significant factor in fueling market growth. However, the high cost of value-added services is likely to limit the growth of the telecommunication services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing penetration in the developing regions is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players in the coming years.

