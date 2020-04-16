The impact of the coronavirus on the N-Butanol Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027
An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the N-Butanol market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.
The report on the N-Butanol market provides a detailed outlook about the current proceedings within the market landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various agents that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the N-Butanol market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the growth opportunities, current trends, limitations, and more.
As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global N-Butanol market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the N-Butanol market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.
Competition Outlook
The report offers critical insights related to the emerging and prominent companies operating in the N-Butanol market. The revenue generated, market presence, product range, and financials of each company are enclosed in the report.
Regional Landscape
The regional landscape section of the N-Butanol market exhibits resourceful insights related to the scenario of the N-Butanol market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness analysis of each region provides companies a bird’s eye view of the overall growth potential in each regional market.
End-User Analysis
The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the N-Butanol market, along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.
key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation
The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
- Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis for Market includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
Key Touch points about the N-Butanol Market Addressed in the Report:
- What are the expansion opportunities for the N-Butanol market in region 2?
- Which are the most prominent players in the N-Butanol market?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What are the various restraints that could inhibit the growth of the N-Butanol market?
- Why is the demand and supply ratio for products in the N-Butanol market?
Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:
- Pricing and marketing tactics executed by established market players
- Assessment of the different factors likely to impede the growth of the N-Butanol market
- Country-wise assessment of the N-Butanol market in different geographies
- Market entry strategies adopted by emerging market players
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the assessment period
