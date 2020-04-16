Thin Film Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Thin Film Drugs market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Thin Film Drugs market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Thin-film drug delivery uses a dissolving film or oral drug strip to administer drugs via absorption in the mouth and/or via the small intestines. A film is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that rapidly dissolves on the tongue or buccal cavity, delivering the drug to the systemic circulation via dissolution when contact with liquid is made.

The classification of Thin Film Drugs includes transdermal film, oral thin film and other types, and the proportion of transdermal film is about 72% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Thin Film Drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Thin Film Drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Asia-Pacific region enjoys a high growth rate of Thin Film Drugs.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

In 2017, the global Thin Film Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

