Tracking-as-a-Service Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2025

Study on the Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Tracking-as-a-Service market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Tracking-as-a-Service technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Tracking-as-a-Service market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Tracking-as-a-Service market.

Some of the questions related to the Tracking-as-a-Service market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Tracking-as-a-Service market?

How has technological advances influenced the Tracking-as-a-Service market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Tracking-as-a-Service market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Tracking-as-a-Service market?

The market study bifurcates the global Tracking-as-a-Service market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., AssetTrackr, AT&T Inc., Zebra Technologies, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd., DigiCore Holdings Limited, Verizon Communications, Geotab Inc., Blackline GPS Inc and spider tracks limited.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing advances in automation technology in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to presence of other vendors like AssetTrackr and spider tracks limited in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Segments

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Tracking-as-a-Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes

North America Tracking-as-a-Service Market US Canada

Latin America Tracking-as-a-Service Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Tracking-as-a-Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Tracking-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Tracking-as-a-Service market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Tracking-as-a-Service market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Tracking-as-a-Service market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Tracking-as-a-Service market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Tracking-as-a-Service market

