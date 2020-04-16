Vaccines Market Global Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Emerging Trend, Outlook and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

Driving factors such as, growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.

The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

Major Key Players Operating in this Market Study:-

PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc, and Bavarian Nordic

VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Other Diseases

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

The report analyzes factors affecting Vaccines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Vaccines market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Vaccines Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Vaccines Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vaccines in the global market.

