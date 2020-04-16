Vibrating Screens Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025

The global Vibrating Screens market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Vibrating Screens market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

manufacturers of vibrating screens are focusing on product differentiation through innovation by means of investments in Research & Development, value-added product launches, and by exploring novel applications. Customized screens are gaining wide prominence especially in developed regions such as China, SEA & Pacific and North

America. Some of the manufacturers of vibrating screen are providing customized equipment based on customer demand. These vibrating screens are sold directly by manufacturer or through distribution channel. Some of the other technological innovations that have been introduced in the global market by manufacturers are dust free screens, reduced noise generation, increased screen efficiency etc.

Low penetration and limited investments to serve as a hurdle in growth of vibrating screens market

Despite being highly prevalent in numerous industries, the vibrating screens market may face lower demand in the regions with lesser awareness as many industrial areas may avoid its use due to long lifespan of equipment and high costs associated with it. Many smaller players have been struggling with the high costs of vibrating screens, and thus avoiding its use or reducing the maintenance cost of equipment. Capital investments in the industry remain low. Dramatic fluctuations in the commodity prices during the recent years have curtailed investment sentiments in the mining sector. In most Latin American counties, such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and El Salvador, economic activities have been significantly impacted due to the downturn of the mining industry. Furthermore, exploration expenditure has been consistently declining over the past few years, primarily owing to sluggish economic conditions. Thus, limited investments in the mining sector are anticipated to hamper the growth of the vibrating screen market

