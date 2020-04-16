Water Sink Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027| Huida Sanitary Ware Co.Ltd., THE LONDON BASIN COMPANY, ROHL LLC., JULIEN INC., others

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 125,589.02 million by 2027. Increasing demand of stainless steel sink in developing countries is a driving factor for the market growth.

The Latest survey report on Water Sink Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global WATER SINK market.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are TOTO LTD, Bristan Group Limited (A subsidiary of Masco Corporation), CROWN IMPERIAL, Huida Sanitary Ware Co.Ltd., THE LONDON BASIN COMPANY, ROHL LLC., JULIEN INC., WHITEHAUS COLLECTION, Schock GmbH, Kohler Co., Kraus USA., Ruvati, Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC, American Standard Brand (A subsidiary of LIXIL Corporation), Stern-Williams, Duravit AG, others

Global Water Sink Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Type (Bathroom Sink, Kitchen Sink),

Material (Stainless Steel, Acrylic, Glass, Porcelain, Fireclay, Others),

Distribution Channel (Distributors/Wholesalers, Multibrand Stores, Franchisee Stores, Specialized Stores, E-commerce),

By End-User (Shopping Malls, Hospitality, Corporate and Government Offices, Households, Public Toilets, Educational Facilities, Food Service, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

For instance,

In February 2019, Moen launch a new kitchen products range that consists of a kitchen sink made of black stainless steel. As an ending for kitchen appliances it will continue to grow in popularity.

In February 2019, Rohl Company launched the collection of Kitchen & Bath Industry items. The goods will be introduced in Las Vegas at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Exhibition.

Increasing construction of hotels and restaurants and tourist industries, which further attracts the tourist visitors towards the stylish sinks which are used in bathrooms are the factors driving the growth of the market.

This water sink market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

To comprehend Global Water Sink Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Water Sink market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

