Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 6,012.0 Mn by 2027 with Key Players  Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives

The Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is accounted to US$ 3,564.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,012.0 Mn by 2027.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents which help in removing the unwanted harmful bacteria from the cooling system. It is mainly used for protecting the system from damaging corrosion, control the scale formation & fouling and to control the growth of harmful bacteria. The cooling water treatment chemicals possess the excellent properties of increasing the efficiency and safety of the device. Furthermore, it reduces the energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning. Few examples of cooling water treatment chemicals are polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, orthophosphate, etc. It is used in various industries such as power, oil & gas, steel & metal, sugar mills, textile, etc. Europe is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization, coupled with changing lifestyles, have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. Thus, it has fuelled the demand for electricity in Europen countries, which, in turn, has increased the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals in the power industry. An expected increase in mine output and a continued emphasis on wastewater remediation will also support gains in cooling water treatment chemicals chemical demand.

Key players profiled in the report include Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives, Ecolab, Kemira Oyj, Veolia Water Technologies and ChemTreat, Inc

The Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented based on type in corrosion inhibitor, scale inhibitor and biocide among others. The scale inhibitor segment holds the largest share in the Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market, while the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment. Scale deposits are formed by precipitation and crystal development at a surface in contact with water. Calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and calcium and magnesium silicate are basic types of scales generated in cooling water systems. The assortment of these contaminants in cooling water systems can interfere with heat transfer, increase erosion rates, limit water stream, and cause process effectiveness and production loss. Scale inhibitors are specially designed to control the deposition of these contaminants in industrial wastewater systems thereby protecting the degradation of cooling water systems and increasing the efficiency of operation.

