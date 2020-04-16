World coronavirus Dispatch: Auto Infotainment Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2025

Analysis of the Global Auto Infotainment Market

A recent market research report on the Auto Infotainment market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Auto Infotainment market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Auto Infotainment market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Auto Infotainment market in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=584

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Auto Infotainment

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Auto Infotainment market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Auto Infotainment in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Auto Infotainment Market

The presented report dissects the Auto Infotainment market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=584

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Auto Infotainment market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Auto Infotainment market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Auto Infotainment market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

Why Choose Fact.MR

Our analysts have exceptional understanding of the latest market research techniques that are used to create the report

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts and consultants

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=584