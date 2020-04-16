World Sodium Diacetate Market 2020: Industry Size, Trends, Dynamics, Business Growth, Demand and 2026 Forecasts

Sodium Diacetate‎ Market 2020 Global Industry research report peaks the major considerations of the market including top manufacturers, market size, share, trends, growth, product specification, cost, of the Sodium Diacetate‎ Industry along with product advancements and innovations.

Sodium diacetate is a free flowing, acidic sodium salt which is widely used as food flavoring, preservative, and pH buffer. It consists of acetic acid and sodium acetate. It is most often used to impart a vinegar flavor in snacks, breads, and soups. As a preservative, it can effective in preventing the development of several mold strains and is also used as an antibacterial agent to prolong the shelf life of many food types.

The global sodium diacetate market was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Rapidly growing food industry is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand of sodium diacetate during the forecast period. On contrary, presence of other substitute products can restrain the market.

The global sodium diacetate market is segmented on the basis of type into food grade sodium diacetate and feed grade sodium diacetate. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into premade meat products, drinks, sauce products, grain, and others. The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The global sodium diacetate market is segmented on the basis of type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

Food Grade Sodium Diacetate

Feed Grade Sodium Diacetate

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Premade Meat Products

Drinks

Sauce Products

Grain

Others

