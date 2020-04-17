2D Barcode Scanner Market by Technology – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025
One of the primary reason driving this market increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. Another factor driving the demand 2D barcodes is their proficiency to adapt an enormous size of information, unlike 1D barcode scanner. Increased memory at optimum pricing has been a key technological factor, which is an attractive proposition for end users. A key challenge in the market is the insufficiency for capital investment to innovate 2D barcodes. 2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors.
The 2D Barcode Scanner market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2D Barcode Scanner.
This report presents the worldwide 2D Barcode Scanner market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Honeywell
- OCR Canada
- Motorola Solutions
- Datalogic
- Zebra Technologies
- Telenor
- SATO
- Bluebird
- Opticon
- Denso ADC
- NCR
2D Barcode Scanner Breakdown Data by Type
- QR Codes (Quick Response Codes)
- Data Matrix Code
- PDF417codes
- Aztech 2D Barcodes
2D Barcode Scanner Breakdown Data by Application
- Commercial
- Retail
- Transportation
- Others
2D Barcode Scanner Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global 2D Barcode Scanner status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key 2D Barcode Scanner manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 2D Barcode Scanner market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
