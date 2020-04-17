3D Projector Market to Witness over X.X% Growth in Revenue During the COVID-19 Pandemic

3D Projector: Introduction

A 3D projector, being an optical device, projects moving images (video) or still images onto a screen/surface commonly known as projection screen. Most of the 3D projectors project the image by passing the light through lens, however there are some 3D projectors that creates the image directly using lasers. The 3D viewing experience involves convincing the human brain that it is viewing the image/video from a third perspective. This experience depends on the type of technology; DLP projector, LCD projector, or LCoS projector. These 3D projectors are being widely adopted in theaters, educational institutes, offices, and others.

3D Projector: Market Dynamics

In the last decade, technologies empowering digital viewing experience have disrupted the IT industry. Recently the primary trends brimming in the industry is digital reality, such as 3D projector, which is poised to become a macro-economic force in the growth of the 3D projector market. 3D imaging makes a content more entertaining, informative, and captivating, thereby, augmenting the demand for 3D projectors over the projected period.

3D projectors with light source as laser are expected to create significant opportunities in the market owing to a number of benefits including almost no maintenance cost, longer life cycle, and better accuracy. Thus, its adoption is estimated to increase in the entertainment industry. Further, DLP (Digital Light Processing) 3D projectors have high contrast ratio and minimum pixilation as compared to the other types of technologies. Also, they deliver superior quality of video thus DLP technology type 3D projectors are expected to account for noteworthy market share throughout the forecasted period. The IMAX based theatre systems and recreational theme based amusement centers have further boosted the growth of 3D projectors across the globe. Moving on from the current end user base in commercial and institutional sectors, 3D projectors are currently foraying into individual residential space focusing on connoisseurs of entertainment who are keen on developing a private theatre in their home, where the manufacturers are developing portable sized devices suitable to provide projection display with enhanced resolution over the standard size of walls and panels.

On the flip side, 3D projectors are not affordable for all the theatres and educational institutes which can create hindrance to some extent to the growth of the 3D projector market during the forecast period.

3D Projector: Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology type, the global 3D projector market can be segmented into the following,

DLP (Digital Light Processing)

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon)

On the basis of light source, the global 3D projector market can be segmented into the following,

Laser

LED

Hybrid

Metal Halide

On the basis of brightness, the global 3D projector market can be segmented into the following,

Less than 2,000 lumens

2,000 to 3,999 lumens

4,000 to 9,999 lumens

10,000 and above lumens

On the basis of resolution, the global 3D projector market can be segmented into the following,

VGA

XGA

WXGA

HD & Full HD

4K and Above

On the basis of application, the global 3D projector market can be segmented into the following,

Residential

Commercial

Educational

3D Projector: Regional Market Outlook

The uptake in the adoption of advanced digital technologies, especially in the entertainment industry, to create lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific region. Number of production companies in North America and East Asia are embracing the 3D version as they are cost effective and simpler to distribute. Thus, North America and East Asia regions are stipulated to be the attractive regions for the 3D projectors market. Also, according to the SAPPRFT (State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television), China is estimated to have over 50,000 theaters with 3D projectors. Regions including the Middle East Africa and Latin America are predicted to have healthy growth in the global 3D projector market.

3D Projector: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global 3D projector market include the following players: