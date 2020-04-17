Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027: Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation

Aircraft heat exchanger market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 1.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.54 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The aircraft heat exchanger market is experiencing a steep demand in terms of procurement among various commercial airlines and defense forces. Attributing to the enormous demand for technologically advanced aircraft, the well-established airliners as well as defense forces across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America are pressurizing the heat exchanger manufacturers to innovated and develop robust technology to cater their demands. The airlines, aircraft manufacturers and defense forces rely heavily on the brand value of the aircraft component manufacturers, and due to this, majority of the contacts are awarded to the established and industry recognized aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers, thereby, creating minimum space for new manufacturers to enter the market.

Moreover, the aircraft component manufacturers have to adhere to a numbers of laws and rules set by international and domestic aviation organizations, which limit the manufacturing cost. Along with this, the capital investment involved in setting up of aircraft heat exchanger manufacturing plant is higher, which again pose a potential risk for the new entrants in the industry. Thus, owing to the stringent rules and regulations and higher Capex, makes the threats to new entrant parameter all time low in the aircraft heat exchanger market.

Some of the other notable players in the global aircraft heat exchanger market include Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggitt Plc, Tat Technologies Ltd., Triumph Group, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Wall Colmonoy, and Woodward, Inc.

The demand for heat exchangers in the aircraft industry has increased in the global market. Many major companies which design and manufactures aircraft heat exchangers have the opportunity to expand its business in developing countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, and others. The reason to expand in such countries is low labor cost and highly skilled labors. For instance, the earnings of workers in Mexico are one of the most cost-effective aspects of manufacturing operations to Mexico, which generates opportunities for the manufacturers of a highly developed country to expand its manufacturing plant. Several developed countries around the world are focusing on expanding its aircraft components manufacturing operation in the developing countries. The above-mentioned factor offers prosperous opportunities to the Aircraft heat exchanger market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the region experiencing ample of opportunities for the manufacturers and providers of aircraft components and devices. The Asia Pacific has several growing economies, which is leading the growth with a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, military & defense, construction, technology, and others. Many emerging economies in the APAC region are considered to be developing economies and therefore attracting investment from regulatory bodies of these countries to bring enhancement in their technologies. This would eventually propel the growth and adoption of enhanced devices to be integrated into aircraft which drive the demand of aircraft heat exchanger.

Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market – By Application

Engine

Airframe

