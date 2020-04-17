Antihypertensive Drugs Market Impressive Growth to reach $28,797 million by 2026 | Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical

The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.

Leading Players in the Antihypertensive Drugs Market:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis International AG

By Therapeutic Class

– Diuretics

– ACE Inhibitors

– Calcium Channel Blockers

– Beta-adrenergic Blockers

– Vasodilators

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– E-commerce

The Antihypertensive Drugs market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Antihypertensive Drugs Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

