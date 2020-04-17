Application Modernization Tools Market Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Application modernization tools market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 8.04 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36.86 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 18.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Today, the software industry has the potential to become one of the most high-tech industry, and from the past few years, the industry observed high growth and a dramatic increase worldwide. The software has become a key accelerating technology in every region for development and growth. Factors such as economic growth, technological innovations, and IT spending influence software market dynamics considerably. The global economy is expected to stabilize and grow at a steady speed in the coming years, mostly driven by emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Additional enterprises and new developing markets are expected to invest in the software market to build IT infrastructure that would help reduce costs and enhance business productivity. New emerging markets and economic growth and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises are anticipated to boost the software industry. Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region during the last few years in the software industry, led by economic growth and expanded IT spending.

The software is gaining significance important in the world of mobility in every region. Hence, such significant growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the application modernization software solutions market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Some of the other notable players in the global application modernization tools market include Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, Mphasis Limited, Semantic Designs Incorporated, SoftwareMining Technologies, The Software Revolution Inc. (TSRI), and Virtusa Corporation, among others.

The application modernization tools market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application modernization tools market. Whereas, North America, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the application modernization tools market in 2018. Also, South America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with the rising adoption of advanced and innovative technologies, boosting GDPs of countries, developing economies, and steady growth. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The penetration of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is very high. The Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA) released “2016 Cloud Readiness Index”, which stated that the IT companies are robustly focusing on modernizing the core business applications to offer better services to the customer. Additionally, the growth of BFSI vertical across the region is significantly high, due to increasing investment of the industry towards modernization of its IT infrastructure as well as application.

Global Application modernization tools Market – By Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Application Modernization Tools market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

