Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Kiosk Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

COVID-19 Impact on Kiosk Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Kiosk market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Kiosk market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global kiosk market. Players profiled in the report include Diebold, Inc., Fujitsu Group, Glory Ltd., KIOSK Information Systems, Kontron AG, Meridian Kiosk, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosk, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk, Fabcon, Inc., Zytronic PLC, and ZIVELO.

The global kiosk market has been segmented as below:

Global Kiosk Market, by End-use Retailer Transport (airport/railway/bus) Operator Banks Advertisers Petrol station Commercial Complex (education, hospital, etc.) Government

Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Type Conventional Kiosk Interactive Kiosk

Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Size < 10 inches 10–30 inches 30–60 inches > 60 inches

Others (web payphone and gaming)

Charging Kiosk

Locker Kiosk

ATM

Global Kiosk Market, by Type Vending Drink Vending Food Vending Photo Vending DVD Rental Self-service Kiosk/Interactive Kiosk Information Kiosk Ticketing Kiosk Patient Interactive Kiosk Check-in Kiosk Employment Kiosk Bill-payment Kiosk

Global Kiosk Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Rest of South America



