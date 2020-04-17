Astronishing Growth in Location Based Services Market 2022 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd

Location-based service (LBS) is delivery of specific services to users on the basis of location of mobile or wireless devices. Location-based services are used to locate persons, objects, track vehicle movements, navigation, logistics, and inventory management. Upsurge in penetration of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices has boosted the adoption of social networking platforms, and provided new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising.

Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps, and use of business intelligence in fraud management & secure authentication has fueled the growth of location-based services market. However, increased prices of real-time based LBS components, and personal data security are the major factors hindering the growth of global location-based services industry.

Some of the key players of Location Based Services Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Apple, Inc., and Bharti Airtel, LTD.

Increasing application areas along with technological advancements in cloud computing, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), GPS, wireless technologies, advanced motion & temperature sensors, unmanned vehicles, high precision cameras, and others is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the location-based services market.

Rapid adoption of Wi-Fi and WLAN networks in hospitals and public places is expected to drive the location-based services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to advancements in technology and increase in consumer demand, leading market players have developed various LBS-enabled products and adopted various strategies to sustain the intense competition in the global location-based services market.

Product launch is one of the most prominent strategies adopted by market players in the global location-based services industry. For instance, in 2016, AT&T launched AT&T Fleet Complete, which is a GPS-based fleet for asset and mobile workforce solution. In addition, Retale, a location-based mobile advertising platform, announced the introduction of RetaleBot, which uses location based information to offer coupons to users through Facebook Messenger.

The global location-based services market is segmented into components, applications, technologies, end users, and regions. The components of location-based services market are segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services are subsegmented into consulting services, managed services, system integration services, and others services.

The applications of location based services are segmented into location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, social networking, and entertainment (location-based gaming and augmented reality), mapping & navigation, local search & information, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into GPS, assisted GPS, enhanced GPS, enhanced observed time difference, observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others.

The “Location Based Services Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Location Based Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Location Based Services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Location Based Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Location Based Services market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Location Based Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

