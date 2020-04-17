Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 – Canopy Growth, Aphria, Tikun Olam, Canntrust, Vivo Cannabis, The Cronos Group

Cannabis is a medicinal, recreational and fiber plant consisting of a psychoactive element-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This has originated from Central Asia and now cultivated worldwide through outdoor and also indoor by hydroponic technology. The most common uses of cannabis include severe or long-term pain, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy (cancer treatments), and painful muscle spasms as a medical drug. These are also used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing.

The cannabis cultivation market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cannabis cultivation, legalization of cannabis for medical & recreational purposes across the globe and increasing demand for marijuana-based products among patients has created numerous opportunities for new as well as existing players in the market. The tax associated with this is important for driving revenue in the consumer market and improvement of the legal cannabis market. The rapid advancement of genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis has also been the main key driver for the growth of the cannabis cultivation market.

Leading companies are:

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Canntrust

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

The Cronos Group

The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of product, the market is classified as buds, oils and tinctures. On the basis of applications, the market is classified as medical, recreational and industrial hemp.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cannabis cultivation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabis cultivation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cannabis Cultivation Market – By Product

1.3.2 Cannabis Cultivation Market – By Applications

1.3.3 Cannabis Cultivation Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CANNABIS CULTIVATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CANNABIS CULTIVATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

