Cardiac Safety Services Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Banook Group, BioTelemetry, Celerion, Certara, Shanghai Medicilon

The cardiac safety services market is expected to accelerate at exponential pace owing to certain reasons such as, expanding analysis and development investment in the pharma. However, the high cost of cardiac safety evaluation is restraining the market growth. Moreover, enhanced outsourcing of experimentation and advancement projects, progressing amount of clinical analyses, and germination in the biologics demands is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Cardiac safety is the cause of trial delay and drug abandonment. As the most trusted name in cardiac safety, ERT uses a centralized path to the collection. Data tools are accurate, responsive, and accountable. So, we can feel assured that high-quality data drives decisions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in cardiac safety services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cardiac safety services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The cardiac safety services market is segmented on the basis of type, services and end users. Based on type the market is segmented as integrated services and standalone services. On the basis of services the market is categorized as ECG/holter measurement, blood pressure measurement, cardiovascular imaging, thorough QT studies and other services. On the basis of end users the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cardiac Safety Services Market – By Type

1.3.2 Cardiac Safety Services Market – By Services

1.3.3 Cardiac Safety Services Market – By End-User

1.3.4 Cardiac Safety Services Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CARDIAC SAFETY SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CARDIAC SAFETY SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

