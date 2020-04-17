Chickpeas Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Application, Segments and Forecast Research Report 2025

The study on the Chickpeas Market 2020 Industry has dealt with several subjects including the research methods, as well as, present scenario of the industry. Furthermore, report gives market trends, share, size, medical reviews and insight analysis from 2020 to 2025.

Key players in global Chickpeas market include:-

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

…

Global Chickpeas Industry 2020 Research report is spread across 194 pages of the project report with exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type.

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

Segment by Type

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Segment by Application

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

Finally by applications, this report focuses on consumption and growth rate of Chickpeas in major applications.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Industry Overview of Chickpeas

2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Chickpeas

3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Countries

5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Countries

6 Asia Pacific Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Countries

7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Countries

8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Chickpeas by Countries

9 Global Market Forecast of Chickpeas by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Chickpeas

11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Chickpeas

12 Conclusion of the Global Chickpeas Industry Market Research 2020

13 Appendixes

